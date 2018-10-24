Icardi: We didn’t play up to Inter standards

Inter captain Mauro Icardi believes his side let themselves down after falling to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana eased to a 2-0 victory via goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba in a match that saw the Nerazzurri fail to really test the home side.

Icardi laid the blame on a poor opening half, though he did see some improvement after the restart.

“I think the difference was the first half, as we didn’t play up to Inter’s standards,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We gave them too much space and let them take hold of the match.

“We were better in the second half. We forced them into some errant passes, while we could have done better in terms of our finishing on some plays.”

The two teams will do battle in Milan on November 6, and Icardi is keen to see an improved performance.

“I’m not really happy with the match we played because we could have done better from the start,” he added. “We were forced to sit back.

“We must play a great match in the next encounter in order to earn points and make it out of the group stage.