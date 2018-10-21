Icardi: Winning late is even better

Inter came away with all three points from the Derby della Madonnina after Mauro Icardi’s stunning last-gasp winner, and the Argentine took great joy in leaving it late.

The Argentine striker scored a header in the second minute of injury to clinch the 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri, which sees them extend their winning run in Serie A to seven matches.

“We wanted to win this derby,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We created a lot, hit a post and deserved it.

“Winning at the end is even better. I said that we must always win for the fans that filled up the Giuseppe Meazza, but also for us. We want to give continuity to what we are doing, and by doing that we will achieve a lot of joy.

“Are we closing in on Juventus and Napoli? No, we just want to be consistent and then at the end of the year we will look at what we’ve achieved.”

Inter take on Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, and Icardi believes the Nerazzurri can give the Blaugrana a run for their money.

“We are a strong team, we can do well with any formation.” he added.

Inter top their Champions League group with six points from two matches, level with Barcelona.