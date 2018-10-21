Inter celebrate Derby della Madonnina triumph on Twitter

Mauro Icardi’s late winner helped Inter past AC Milan, and the Nerazzurri didn’t hold back in celebrating their triumph on Twitter.

Matias Vecino floated a cross into the penalty area deep in stoppage time, and the Argentine made no mistake by heading into the back of the net – thanks in large part to a Gianluigi Donnarumma error – to give the Nerazzurri a 1-0 victory in stunning fashion.

The goal sees Inter climb to third place, two points back of second place Napoli, along with extending their winning run in Serie A to seven matches.

With a big Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday on the horizon, Inter took to Twitter to celebrate the triumph by emphatically stating “This is Milano” on social media.

Unsurprisingly the post shines a spotlight on match-winner Icardi, who moved past Christian Vieri to sit seventh on Inter’s all-time leading Serie A goalscorers with 104 strikes.