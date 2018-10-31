Inter considering big changes ahead of Barcelona clash

With a big Champions League match against Barcelona on the horizon, it appears Luciano Spalletti is considering some big changes for Inter’s match against Genoa on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri currently sit second in Group B, three points back of Barcelona for top spot. More importantly, they are five points up on Tottenham and PSV with three matches remaining, thus making them favourites to go through to the knockout stages.

As a result, with Barcelona visiting the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 6, it appears Spalletti could turn to his bench for Inter’s Serie A clash with Genoa on Saturday.

While Joao Mario – who made his season debut against Lazio on Monday – is expected to be dropped to the bench, Dalbert could make his return to the starting line-up in place of Kwadwo Asamoah.

Stefan de Vrij is favoured to start ahead of Miranda, while Danilo D’Ambrosio could push Sime Vrsaljko to the bench. That would result in three changes to the Inter backline that featured against Lazio, but it may not stop there.

Lautaro Martinez is favoured to start ahead of Joao Mario, Antonio Candreva is expected to start ahead of Matteo Politano on the right flank and Roberto Gagliardini could give Matias Vecino the day off.

One name not likely to be dropped is captain Mauro Icardi, who has netted five goals in his last three Serie A matches.