Inter among Europe’s most productive youth systems

The leading Serie A side for producing youngsters who go on to become established players across Europe is Inter and they are not the only Italian outfit on the list.

Whether the players produced have remained at the club or gone on to forge out a career elsewhere, plenty of clubs have a reputation for the conveyor belt of talent that is produced.

The CIES, Football Observatory, have issued a ranking of the clubs who have introduced the largest number of players now playing across Europe.

Top of the list is the famed set-up at Ajax who have 77 youth players now plying their trade in the professional game, followed by Dynamo Kiev and Partizan Belgrade, both on 69.

When it comes to those solely in the top five leagues (Serie A, LaLiga, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga), Champions League holders Real Madrid lead the ranking on 36.

They are closely followed by Lyon on 35 and Clasico rivals Barcelona, who have 34 before the first Italian club appear at 15th place on the top five list in the form of Inter, with 21 players.

In second place for Italian teams, Roma come in with a total of 17 players who came through at Trigoria currently playing in Europe’s top five leagues.

Both Lombardy clubs AC Milan and Atalanta are next, with each producing 15 players, putting them just ahead of both Juventus and Fiorentina, each of whom are responsible for 13 players.