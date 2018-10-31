Inter outcast turned down summer move to Fulham

After making an unexpected return to Inter’s line-up on Monday, it appears Joao Mario’s decision to shun a summer exit is paying off for the Portuguese midfielder.

To the surprise of fans and pundits, the 25-year-old was fielded for the first time this season in the Nerazzurri’s dominant 3-0 victory over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

With Radja Nainggolan unavailable, Joao Mario filled in admirably for the Belgian ace, with many now suggesting he could turn into yet another reclamation project for Luciano Spalletti after Marcelo Brozovic and former Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri – who is currently at Chelsea.

It all could have been different however, with FCInterNews.it reporting the midfielder turned down moves to Fulham and Monaco over the summer.

With Inter back in the Champions League, Joao Mario opted to try and turn around his career in Milan rather than join a club with lesser ambitions.

More performances like the one against Lazio will be needed to truly turn things around for the €45 million signing, but it certainly is a starting point after years of disappointment since his 2016 move to Italy.