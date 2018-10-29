Inter planning move for Manchester United’s Martial

Inter are poised to wait until the end of the season to significantly improve their squad with World Cup winners Anthony Martial and Alphonse Areola reported to be on their shopping list.

UEFA’s imposed transfer restrictions on the Nerazzurri will continue to constrain their dealing in January before expiring in June, meaning that any bigger deals are set to be held off until the summer.

New president Steven Zhang has also indicated that the club’s approach will be to trade for younger players, with a lower transfer value, rather than established figures such as Radja Nainggolan, who joined before the start of the curent season.

Using a transfer kitty that is set to stand at around €90 million, it is more likely that three signings of approximately €30m would come in rather than a single blue riband player, but with an eye on free transfers. As Areola’s contract is due to expire in Paris, he would be able to move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza without payment.

Another name linked with a move to Luciano Spalletti’s side is Anthony Martial. The Manchester United forward is out of favour under former Inter coach Jose Mourinho, and an escape from Old Trafford would be welcome.

As a club with a history of expensive signings, Zhang’s plan marks a departure from Inter’s history, but a revamp of the squad is required if they are to compete for the Scudetto.