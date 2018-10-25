Inzaghi: Excellent Lazio were worthy winners in Marseille

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi lauded his team after they sealed a 3-1 win over Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Aquile were in control throughout and secured victory courtesy of goals from Wallace, Felipe Caicedo and Adam Marusic, whilst Dimitri Payet struck for the hosts.

A convincing performance impressed Inzaghi and the tactician insisted his side were deserving of the three points against tough opposition.

“We put in a great performance against a strong opponent, but Lazio were superior and we deserved to win,” the former striker declared in his post-match press conference.

“We deserved to score another goal in the second half and this evening will live long in our memories. The team played so well tonight, it was a great game and a great Lazio at the Velodrome.”

The victory sees Lazio strengthen their grip on second place in Group H at the halfway stage, as they move five points clear of Marseille and Apollon Limassol, and just three behind leaders Eintracht Frankfurt.