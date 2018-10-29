Inzaghi laments Lazio defending in Inter defeat

Simone Inzaghi was left frustrated by Lazio’s defending in their 3-0 defeat to Inter on Monday but wouldn’t make excuses as his side again failed to turn up on the big occasion.

A Mauro Icardi double and Marcelo Brozovic strike gave the Nerazzurri their sixth straight league win and moved them into second place in the process on a stormy night in Rome.

“We were in the game, but in these matches you can’t concede goals like we did with the first,” Inzaghi said.

“After they went in front we didn’t react well, but I don’t remember [Thomas] Strakosha making saves while I do remember those of [Samir] Handanovic. We’re not looking for excuses, we should have done more.

“We must admit that today Inter were superior. We need to work hard, last year we went to Milan with personality. In the last two matches they were better than us. We created chances, but we can’t concede goals like that.”

Lazio have struggled in games against top four sides so far this season, suffering defeats to Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Inter in their opening 10 games.

“We’re missing the circumstances we have in the other games,” Inzaghi went on.

“Maybe in the other matches we don’t have Handanovic making those saves, or Miranda saving the day. Maybe other teams don’t have those kind of players. We must improve.”