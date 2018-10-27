Juventus director hints at Pogba return

Paul Pogba’s return to Manchester United hasn’t quite gone to plan for the Frenchman and Juventus director Pavel Nedved has hinted that the Old Lady could move for their former player in January.

Jose Mourinho and Pogba have publically fallen out this season, with the player even being stripped of the vice-captaincy and a return to Turin could be on the cards.

“Paul is one of the best in the world,” Nedved said to Sky Sport Italia.

“He is a great player but he belongs to Manchester United, so we can’t talk about him now.

“The market is still far away but there will be time in January.”

Juventus beat Empoli on Saturday to pull further clear at the top of Serie A and maintain their unbeaten record this season.