Juventus equal their greatest ever Serie A start

The hegemony of Juventus in Italian football has continued into the 2018/19 season and the Bianconeri under Coach Massimiliano Allegri have equalled their best start to a Serie A campaign.

La Vecchia Signora defeated Empoli 2-1 on Saturday night in their latest league encounter and they have not lost a match in any of the competitions they have featured in so far.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have won nine out of their 10 Serie A games this season and have drawn just once, taking their points tally to 28. Juve have scored 21 goals in this time, with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo being involved in 10 of their last 14 strikes.

The first time the Bianconeri achieved this was in the 2012/13 season under Antonio Conte but their unbeaten streak was broken when Inter defeated them 3-1 in Turin.

Juventus have won 12 out of 13 competitive fixtures in 2018/19, dropping points in the 1-1 draw in Serie A against Genoa, and they can extend their unbeaten run against Cagliari at home this Saturday.