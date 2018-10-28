Juventus keeping tabs on Manchester United goalkeeper

David De Gea’s contract at Manchester United is running down and, with Juventus interested in the Spaniard, the Old Lady are keeping tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.

Currently under contract until June 2019, De Gea is keeping his options open and refused to be drawn on whether or not he will renew at the Premier League side.

“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction,” De Gea said to Sky Sports.

“What matters is focusing on football.

“We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that’s what matters, rather than thinking about anything else”

The Spaniard had been heavily linked with a United exit in the past but opted to remain in Manchester.