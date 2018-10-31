Juventus plotting January move for Bayern Munich star

James Rodriguez is on Juventus’ wishlist, with reports indicating they could make a January push for the Bayern Munich star.

The German giants signed the Colombian from Real Madrid on a two-year loan worth €10 million in the summer of 2017, but it appears they aren’t keen to make that move permanent for €32.5m come the summer.

As a result, Sport Bild reports Juventus are favourites to land Rodriguez’s signature as soon as January. That’s because the attacker’s agent – Jorge Mendes – also represents Cristiano Ronaldo, and the two are great friends since their days at Real.

The report indicates that while a January move is possible, it would be dependant on Bayern finding a replacement as they don’t want to weaken their side midseason.

It also suggests a move for the Colombian could be a precursor for a summer sale of Paulo Dybala.

So far this season, Rodriguez has netted three goals and provided two assists in 10 matches in all competitions.