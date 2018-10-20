Juventus v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Serie A is back after the international break as Juventus welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium looking to extend their 11-match winning run in all competitions.

Juventus have won each of their last five Serie A games at home against Genoa, without conceding a single goal, and the last time the Bianconeri failed to score in a home game against the Rossoblu in Serie A was back in January 1991.

If Krzysztof Piatek scores against Juventus, he would become the third player in the history of Serie A to score in every one of the first eight games played by this team in a season after Gabriel Batistuta and Ezio Pascutti.

Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

Genoa: Radu; Biraschi, Romero, Criscito; Pereira, Romulo, Sandro, Bessa, Lazovic; Kouame, Piatek