Juventus warm up for Manchester United clash with Genoa draw

A surprise Genoa goal gave them a 1-1 draw with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, their first in 10 games against the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal for Juventus looked to have set them on their way to a 12th straight win of the season, but it was cancelled out by Daniel Bessa’s first of the current campaign.

New Genoa coach Ivan Juric, who took over from Davide Ballardini during the international break, saw his side put up a sterling defensive display to thwart a wasteful Juve side who had just three shots on target during the match.

Next up for Juventus is a trip to Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

First real chance of the game came the way of Ronaldo, after a delicately dinked ball from Juan Cuadrado found the Portuguese at the near post, but his powerful header smacked the upright and he was unable to get the follow up on target.

The opener came not too long after. A cross from Joao Cancelo ricochet off a Genoa defender, bounced away from goalkeeper Ionut Radu, through the legs of Krzysztof Piatek and into the path of Ronaldo who tapped in from close range.

Ronaldo was sent in on goal again by Cuadrado, but Radu was alert and made a fine low stop.

It took until the 52nd minute for Genoa to have their first shot on target as Piatek tested Wojciech Szczesny from range.

Genoa were a lot more lively in the initial stages of the second half, and just as Juventus were beginning to reassert their dominance Bessa made the most of Christian Koumane’s cross and headed in from close range.

Seconds later Ronaldo leapt above the Genoa backline and headed an Alex Sandro cross wide, then Paulo Dybala dragged a chance from just inside the penalty area off target.

Despite the introductions of Douglas Costa and Dybala Juve were unable to find the winner, as Genoa defended deep in their own half.

LACKING CONCENTRATION

This should have been a game Juventus won with ease. They dominated and Genoa offered little in attack, particularly in the first half. But Juve fell asleep in the 67th minute, with the ball about to cross the line for a goal kick, a wicked bounce kept it in and Koumane perfectly crossed for Bessa. It was almost as if the Juventus defence had gone for a coffee as a complete lack of concentration cost them a goal.

MISSING A STRIKER

Juventus dominated possession, having 65 percent of the ball over the course of the game, but managed only three shots on target. After Genoa got themselves level the Bianconeri went all out attack, switching to a 4-2-3-1, and had the Grifone pinned in their own half. However, the lack of a striker in the area told its on story, particularly when Mario Mandzukic was taken off. Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi all wanted to operate a little deeper and this meant that with balls into the area, there was no player available, which inevitably cost Juve two points.

A MESSAGE TO THE ULTRAS?

With Juventus’ Curva Sud closed following the racist abuse directed at Kalidou Koulibaly in the match against Napoli. The Bianconeri decided to allow reams of children from local teams to occupy the stand. It made for an interesting atmosphere, more akin to a school playground, than an Italian top flight match. And even more interestingly, the TV cameras insisted on cutting to a shot from behind the Curva at every available opportunity, almost sending a message to the banned Ultras that they are not needed.