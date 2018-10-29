Lazio Shirt to Take Fans Onto Field

Lazio have revealed their shirt for Monday evening’s clash with Inter, and the shirt numbers will contain the faces of a number of Biancocelesti supporters.

As revealed on the club’s Facebook page, fans who were successful in the ‘Onto the field with Lazio’ will find their faces picked out in a mosaic on the shirt’s numbers so they can be behind the team on the pitch as well as in the stands.

The initiative, launched in association with the club’s main sponsor was launched at the beginning of October and as well as asking supporters to send in pictures, also saw special photography areas set up at the Stadio Olimpico before Lazio’s game with Fiorentina where fans could pose for the shirt in enough time for the numbers to be added to the shirts before Monday’s match.

The Biancocelesti have engaged supporters in a similar way before, having season ticket holders’ names picked out on their shirts ahead of a Rome derby.