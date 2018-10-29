Lazio v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Lazio have the chance to leapfrog Inter into third place when they face off at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday for the first time since last season’s dramatic Champions League decider.

The capital club led twice on the final day of the 2017/18 season, needing only a draw to secure a top four spot, but collapsed to a 3-2 defeat in the final 12 minutes.

It continued a good run of form for the Nerazzurri in the fixture, who are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Lazio, winning three and drawing one.

There were doubts over whether the game would go ahead as bad weather hit the capital, but the fixture was given the green light with just three hours to go until kick-off.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Caicedo; Immobile

Inter: Handanovic; Vrsaljko, Miranda, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi