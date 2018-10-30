Leonardo: Rumours about AC Milan coach are unfounded

In the wake of speculation that AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso’s job could be under threat following a somewhat underwhelming start to the season, Leonardo has assured that there is no basis to those reports.

The Rossoneri have picked things up of late after a sluggish start, winning three of their last four Serie A games, although crucially their one defeat did come in the Derby della Madonnina.

Prior to that, they won just one of their opening five games of the campaign and currently sit seventh in the table, a position that does not see Gattuso under threat for his job, although the Brazilian director did admit that a top four finish is a priority.

“The rumours about Rino have came from sources outside the club and as far as we are concerned, they are unfounded so we didn’t believe we even had to comment on them, much less deny them,” he said at the Golden Foot event.

“Rino knows that he has the full support of everyone at the club, from the hierarchy to his players. For a club like Milan, the goal can only be to return to Europe, that is what matters.

“We think we have a suitable structure in place to achieve this goal but we must not make the mistake of turning it into an obsession. We are three points from fourth with a game in hand so we are well on track with our ambitions.”