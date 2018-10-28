Liverpool striker seeks Juventus move

Juventus could move for Liverpool forward Divock Origi in January with the Belgian keen to leave Merseyside in search of more regular first-team football.

Origi wasn’t even named on Jurgen Klopp’s bench in Saturday’s Premier League win over Cardiff City and is hoping to secure a move away from Anfield in January to resurrect his career.

Calciomercato have reported that Juve are interested in the forward and there is a willingness on the part of the Old Lady and the 23-year-old to reach an agreement.

With Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala already in Turin, Origi would likely have to settle for yet another backup role should he arrive in Serie A.

Origi is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season.