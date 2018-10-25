Marseille v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio look to get their Europa League campaign back on track with a difficult trip to Marseille, and turn to Ciro Immobile up front.

After a heavy 4-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, the capital club are in need of a positive result and look to their top scorer alongside Felipe Caicedo, whilst Sergej Milinkovic-Savic starts in midfield.

Luis Alberto, Milan Badelj and Alessandro Murgia miss out through injury, whilst coach Simone Inzaghi’s options are limited further by suspensions to Joaquin Correa and Dusan Basta.

Marco Parolo and Lucas Leiva join Milinkovic-Savic in midfield, as Lazio send out a strong team in France.

The Aquile will come up against some familiar faces however, with former Roma star Kevin Strootman starting for Marseille under the tutelage of ex-Giallorossi coach Rudi Garcia.

Former AC Milan pair Adil Rami and Lucas Ocampos start in defence and attack respectively, with Dimitri Payet and Kostas Mitroglu joining the latter to form a front three.

Marseille: Mandanda; Sakai, Rami, Kamara, Amavi; Morgan, Strootman, Luiz Gustavo; Ocampos, Mitroglou, Payet

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, Acerbi, Radu; Caceres, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Parolo, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile