Mertens rescues Napoli at the death against Roma

A 90th minute goal from Dries Mertens earned Napoli a share of the spoils at home to Roma in a 1-1 draw on Sunday night in a game that they deserved even more from.

In a game that was largely dominated by the home side, they couldn’t find their way past the Lupi defence, with Robin Olsen and Kostas Manolas in particularly impressive form for the visitors, as they clung on to their lead from Stephan El Shaarawy’s early goal.

However, the Belgian struck late on to earn Napoli a point with his 72nd goal in Serie A, putting him just one behind Careca in sixth place in Napoli’s all-time list.

This season, Napoli have scored more goals than any other side in the first 15 minutes of game with five, while Roma were yet to concede in that time so you would have been forgiven for expecting an early onslaught from the hosts.

Instead, it was the Giallorossi who struck first blood in that time span on 14 minutes when El Shaarawy celebrated turning 26 the previous day by getting on the end of a Cengiz Under cross under no pressure whatsoever and he fired in via the upright.

After that, Robin Olsen took over to preserve the advantage with an impressive outing, immediately being called into action to deny a blistering Arkadiusz Milik effort and then denying Marek Hamsik with a similarly dangerous drive.

The Swede was again called into action to keep out another Hamsik effort before a rare forward foray from Roma saw Raul Albiol put in a vital intervention to keep out Edin Dzeko.

At half-time, the Giallorossi could perhaps count themselves fortunate to hold a lead and their task of holding it was made more difficult when the lost the excellent Daniele De Rossi to injury moments before the break on the occasion of his 450th Serie A appearance.

More Napoli pressure followed for much of the second half and missed a golden chance when Lorenzo Insigne couldn’t find the target when in space inside the penalty area.

Twice before the end the Partenopei had the ball in the net but ruled out for offside but at the third attempt, they would not be denied and got the goal their efforts deserved as the clock hit 90.

Insigne did brilliantly to keep the ball alive at the byline and send in a cross that eventually found its way to Mertens and with the visitors caught ball-watching, he slammed in from close range for a point.

POSSESSION CONCERNS

Roma’s lack of care on the ball was a common theme throughout and worry for Eusebio Di Francesco, with usually reliable men such as Steven N’Zonzi and Aleksandar Kolarov particularly wasteful. It is something that will need to be addressed.

SIGNING OF THE SUMMER?

There was concern at Roma during the summer when goalkeeper Alisson departed for Liverpool but the decision to replace him with Sweden international Olsen between the posts for a fee of just €12 million looks to be an inspired one, as he showed again with another exceptional outing.