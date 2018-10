After defeat in the derby on Sunday, AC Milan followed that up with a 2-1 loss to Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night, which puts the Spanish side top of Group F.

A goalkeeping error from Pepe Reina allowed Toni Sanabria to tap the ball home just half an hour in, then Giovani Lo Celso bagged the second, curling the ball into the top corner from 20 yards out. Patrick Cutrone pulled one back with seven minutes left but it was all too late for the home side.