Mourinho provokes Juventus fans in Manchester United’s defeat

Never one to hide his emotions, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho made his feelings clear during his side’s defeat to Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Towards the end of the Bianconeri’s victory in England, the lively away support serenaded the former Inter coach with some rather unsavoury insults in his direction.

In response to those chants, Mourinho gestured with three fingers towards the away end, seemingly signifying the treble that he won with Juve’s rivals Inter in 2010.

That year, he led the Nerazzurri to a historic Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League-winning campaign in his final season in charge.

Juventus overcame United thanks to a first half Paulo Dybala goal.