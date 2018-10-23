Official Line-Ups: Manchester United v Juventus

Juventus travel to Manchester United for the third game of their Champions League campaign as they look to maintain their 100% start in the group.

For the visitors, Cristiano Ronaldo features against his former club, as does Paul Pogba on the other side of things, with both men enjoying great success during their time with Tuesday night’s opponents.

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Mata, Martial; Lukaku.

Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo.