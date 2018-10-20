Official Line-Ups: Roma v SPAL

Stephan El Shaarawy has been handed a chance to impress in the Roma attack by coach Eusebio Di Francesco for the visit of SPAL to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

With Patrik Schick, Daniele De Rossi, Diego Perotti and Aleksandar Kolarov all on the injured list and Champions League fixtures to come in midweek, the Lupi have reshuffled the pack a little.

The visitors are without the suspended Felipe, while Johan Djourou, Jasmin Kurtic and Federico Viviani all miss out through time on the treatment table.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Marcano, Fazio, Luca Pellegrini; N’Zonzi, Cristante; Under, Lorenzo Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Dzeko.

SPAL: Gomis; Cionek, Vicari, Bonifazi; Lazzari, Luiz, Missiroli, Schiattarella, Costa; Paloschi, Petagna.