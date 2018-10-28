Olsen: I want to make Roma forget about Alisson

Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen is targeting the Scudetto with the club and admitted he is looking to make fans forget predecessor Alisson.

The Sweden international arrived from FC Copenhagen in the summer to replace Liverpool-bound Alisson, who enjoyed a stellar season with the Lupi before a world-record switch to the Premier League.

After a shaky start, Olsen has begun to impress and revealed his ambitions for the capital club ahead of a trip to Napoli on Sunday.

“He [Alisson] is fantastic and there has been so much pressure on me since the start,” Olsen told Viasat. “There have been so many comparisons but I want to show my value.

“The pressure is still there, but it would be for anyone replacing Alisson, who is an extraordinary goalkeeper.

“In Serie A there are many good teams, but I dream of winning the Scudetto with Roma. There are players who become legends at this club and I want to be the best in my position.”

Olsen has been an ever-present since arriving at the Stadio Olimpico.