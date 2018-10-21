On-loan Chelsea midfielder to stay with AC Milan

AC Milan look set to stick with Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko despite widespread suggestion that the Frenchman would have his loan deal terminated in January.

The 24-year-old is just a few months into his switch to the Rossoneri colours from the Blues and has so far disappointed coach Gennaro Gattuso both in training and on the pitch.

However a sense of calm has been restored by Federico Pastorello, who acted as intermediary to the deal that landed Bakayoko in Milan back in August.

“Bakayoko is happy in Milan and Milan is happy with him, any rumours of a return to Chelsea in January are unfounded,” Pastorello told Calciomercato.com.

“We knew he would take time to adapt, but everyone believes in him.”

Milan have an option to purchase Bakayoko outright from Chelsea for €40 million in the summer, an outcome that at this stage seems distinctly remote.