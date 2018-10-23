Paqueta: I’m already excited about AC Milan move

As he prepares to make a new year move to AC Milan, Flamengo ace Lucas Paqueta has revealed that he can’t wait to get started on his Italian adventure.

Earlier this month, the Rossoneri brokered a deal for the talented playmaker, beating out a host of other European sides to seal his signature for a fee of €35 million plus a potential additional €10m in bonuses.

Although he was reluctant to discuss too much while still committed to delivering success for Flamengo, the 21-year-old admitted that he is excited about what the move has in store.

“I can’t say too much at the moment due to contractual issues but I’m definitely happy and excited about the move. I’m thrilled about it and I look forward to starting,” he told Coluna do Flamengo.

“It is a particularly positive and joyful time for me. I do have a dream before leaving though and that is to give Flamengo fans the Brazilian championship before I depart.”

Following his goal in Flamengo’s 4-0 win last time out, he has taken his tally to double figures this season with 10 in 26 games.