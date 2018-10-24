Paris Saint-Germain v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli face a tough task on Wednesday night as they visit the Parc des Princes where they will take on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Having beaten Liverpool in their last European outing, the Partenopei will be hopeful of progressing from a difficult group and getting a result away in Paris would go a long way to ensuring their advancement to the knockout rounds.

Ex-Napoli star Edinson Cavani will be an obvious threat for Ancelotti, while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s presence will make it near impossible to focus on just one of their attacking threats.

At the other end, Napoli will fancy their chances of causing problems for the French side.

PSG: Areola; Meunier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Rabiot; Mbappé, Neymar, Di Maria, Cavani

Napoli: Ospina, Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Hamsik, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.