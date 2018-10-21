Parma v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio will provide stern opposition for Parma on Sunday as the Gialloblu look to build on their impressive start to this Serie A season.

Roberto D’Aversa’s side currently occupy ninth place in the Serie A table, having collected 13 points from their opening eight games on their return to the top tier.

Lazio meanwhile find themselves in the last of the Champions League places ahead of the 3pm kick-off, though they have just two points more than the Crociati.

Roberto Inglese returns from injury to lead the line for the hosts, while Gervinho hasn’t quite recovered in time to make the squad.

Lazio’s great hope, as always, is Ciro Immobile who already has five Serie A goals in 2018/19, averaging one every 131 minutes.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Gobbi, Rigoni, Stulac, Barilla, Siligardi, Inglese, Di Gaudio.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Patric, Parolo, Lucas, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile.