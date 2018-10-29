PODCAST: AC Milan continue to leak and the Fresh Prince returns

Another round of Serie A has come and gone – well, it’s still ongoing – and Forza Italian Football’s writers were, as ever, scattered all over Italy to take in the action and we were present at a number of the games played.

Conor Clancy is back as host and will be joined by Vito Doria and Kevin Pogorzelski to talk through everything to happen across the peninsula.

We have a special interview with Torino’s Ola Aina on the pod as he spoke with Vieri Capretta, while Dov Schiavone also joins from the Stadio San Siro where he watched AC Milan’s thrilling win over Sampdoria.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

