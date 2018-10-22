PODCAST: IcarDerby in Milan as Inter take the Madonnina spoils

It was an eventful Serie A weekend as Mauro Icardi’s stoppage time header gave Inter a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

The drama didn’t stop there as Genoa snatched an unlikely draw away to Juventus, and SPAL went to Roma and came back 2-0 winners.

In the absence of regular host Conor Clancy, Nicholas Carroll slides into the driving seat at FIF Towers, joined by podcast regular Vito Doria, as well as a plethora of special guests.

