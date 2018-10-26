PODCAST: Juventus, Roma and Lazio rule in Europe

Another round of Champions League and Europa League football has passed, and Serie A sides have once again impressed against Europe’s elite.

Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta discuss big wins for Juventus, Roma in the Champions League, as well as Lazio’s Europa League mauling of Marseille. Plus Napoli’s display against PSG, and AC Milan losing to Real Betis at home. There was also the small matter of Inter travelling to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona.

