Rafinha reveals why permanent Inter move never materialised

After failing to join Inter on a permanent basis during the summer, Barcelona midfielder Rafinha believes that it is due to the fact that coach Luciano Spalletti didn’t want him.

Rafinha joined the Nerazzurri on loan in January and was a relatively impressive performer during his short spell at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, scoring twice in 17 appearances.

Although there was an option to make the move permanent for €35 million plus bonuses, the 25-year-old didn’t end up back in Italy and in fact, has surprisingly remained at the Camp Nou and he is disappointed he didn’t end up back at Inter.

“Spalletti is a great coach but I think that he didn’t want to have me. Inter still remain in my heart and I did think that I would stay there but in the end, they chose other players,” he told Sport Mediaset.

“I know that in the summer, the fans wanted me to stay and they showed that by creating the hashtag #riprendirafinha, a demonstration of great affection that I reciprocated and appreciated.

“I was very happy in Milan, were I immediately felt a natural empathy. Even today, I’m in contact with my old teammates, the medical staff and management.

“Unfortunately, the doors to it are now closed and I don’t think that they can be reopened. Now, I’m doing well and happy at Barcelona.”

Both clubs face each other this week in Champions League action and Rafinha is hopeful that his former side can also qualify from the group, while revealing that he will refuse to celebrate should he find the net in the fixture.

“The teams are competing against each other in a tough group. Inter are strong and I hope that they can also qualify with us for the next round in the Champions League,” he added.

“Of course, if I have the chance to play and scored a goal, I would not celebrate out of respect: the Nerazzurri will always be a part of me.”