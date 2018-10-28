Roma star linked with Tottenham switch

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for Roma star Cengiz Under in January, having been impressed by his performances for the Giallorossi this season.

Under made a big impression in the Eternal City last term and has started to attract attention from around Europe, notably from England’s capital city.

According to the Daily Mirror, Spurs could be ready to submit a €58 million offer for the Turkish forward, which may well be enough to see him leave Rome.

Tottenham are not the only side interested in Under though and rivals Arsenal have also been considering a move.

Also joining the north London sides in pursuit of the Roma youngster are Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United.