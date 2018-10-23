Roma v CSKA Moscow: Official Line-Ups

Roma have the chance to go top of Champions League Group G on Tuesday when they face a CSKA Moscow side that has already conquered Real Madrid.

The last time the two sides met in Rome resulted in a 5-1 win for the Lupi in the Champions League group stages of the 2014/15 campaign.

However, a four-match winning streak for the capital club was brought to an end on Saturday as they fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at home to SPAL.

Roma destroyed Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in their last Group G match to bounce back from an opening day defeat away in Madrid and they could go top with a win on Tuesday.

CSKA caused a big upset by beating the defending champions in Moscow during the last round of fixtures and currently lead the group with four points, one point ahead of Roma and Real.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Santon; De Rossi, Nzonzi; Ünder, Lorenzo Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

CSKA Moscow: Akinfeev; Rodrigo Becao, Magnusson, Nababkin; Mario Fernandes, Oblyakov, Akhmetov, Efremov; Dzagoev, Vlasic; Chalov.