Ronaldo on rape allegations: I am confident and my lawyers are confident

Ahead of Juventus’ clash with Manchester United in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo further addressed the rape allegations made by Kathryn Mayorga.

Ronaldo had previously released a statement on social media, branding the claim as ‘fake news’, though the Las Vegas police have reopened an investigation stemming from a 2009 complaint involving Mayorga who claims she was raped by the player.

“I know I am an example, 100 per cent,” Ronaldo told the press, “in the pitch and outside the pitch. I always smile. I’m blessed. I play at a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I’m healthy. I have everything. The rest does not affect on me.

“I’m happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago. Of course I’m not going to lie on this situation. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too. The most important thing is that I enjoy football and enjoy life. I have people who take care of my life. The true always come in the first position.”

Turning his attention to the match, Ronaldo is expecting a tough test for his Juventus side, but knows they have what it takes to emerge victorious from Old Trafford.

“It will be a hard game,” the player went on. “United are a good team and are playing at home. It will be tough for us, and we have our weapons, we are Juve.

“If we play well, and play like the coach wants us to play, then we have a good chance of victory. We have to respect united, as they are a great team.

“It is emotional for me to come back here. I know about the history here and I won lots of trophies here. The support is fantastic and Sir Alex Ferguson is someone I will never forget as he has a massive impact on my career.”