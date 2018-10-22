Italian politician calls for AC Milan goalkeeper’s demotion

After witnessing AC Milan suffer a 1-0 defeat to Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday evening, Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has called for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to be dropped to the Primavera side.

The 45-year-old is an avid Rossoneri supporter and he clearly could not hold back after seeing the Milan goalkeeper hesitate to punch the cross which resulted in the Nerazzurri goal.

“Why didn’t we sell him? I would like to see Donnarumma on the bench of the youth team,” Salvini told Telelombardia as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“To lose a derby in the 92nd minute for such a mistake, you don’t play for the next 10 games for that as far as I am concerned.”

Salvini was also critical of the approach AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso had for the derby, lambasting him for the lack of attacking play from the Rossoneri.

“It was a massive mistake from Gattuso to have put the brakes on for the whole game,” he added. “Did we take a shot on goal? When you play not to lose, you lose in all things in life.”