Sassuolo v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Bologna make the relatively short trip to Reggio Emilia on Sunday morning to take on Sassuolo in the latest Emilia-Romagna derby this Serie A season.

Unbeaten in their last five games – four wins, one draw – against the Neroverdi, Filippo Inzaghi’s side will fancy their chances in the early game.

Sassuolo will be hoping that trend changes though, but the hosts haven’t managed a single goal in their last three home games against Sunday’s opposition. What’s worse for Roberto De Zerbi’s side is that they have failed to find the net with any of their last 25 attempts on goal.

There could well be goals though as the last three Sassuolo matches to be played at the Mapei Stadium have seen 17 goals scored, averaging 5.7 per match.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Marlon, Magnani, Ferrari; Di Francesco, Magnanelli, Bourabia, Rogerio; Berardi, Babacar, Djuricic.

Bologna: Skorupski; Calabresi, Gonzalez, Helander, Mbaye, Poli, Pulgar, Svanberg, Orsolini, Santander, Palacio.