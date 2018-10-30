Serie A Player of the Week | Round 10

It took Cristiano Ronaldo a little while to settle in Serie A but away to Empoli on Saturday he showed exactly why Juventus brought him in, scoring twice to turn the game on its head.

Juve went 1-0 down surprisingly and Cristiano converted a second-half penalty before winding back the years and unleashing a strike that we haven’t seen from him in a number of seasons, thumping into the top corner from 25-yards.

He stole the show, and the points, and his performance sees him chosen as the Forza Italian Football Player of the Week for round ten.

The true test of the Portuguese in Turin will come in Europe though and he was signed to win Juventus their much-coveted Champions League, so the jury remains out on whether or not his time at the Allianz Stadium will be remembered as a success.