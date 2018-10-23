Serie A Player of the Week Round Nine

Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura’s return to the dugout didn’t quite go as planned as his Chievo side were ruthlessly put to the sword thanks to the heroics of Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic.

The midfielder downed the Flying Donkeys with a fantastic hat-trick in a 5-1 win, always causing problems for the home side and he was at the heart of everything good from La Dea in Verona.

Interestingly, this was Ilicic’s second Serie A hat-trick, clocked in at a time of 24 minutes. His first treble in Italian football came in March of this year. It was also at the Bentegodi (against Hellas) and it also took him 24 minutes to score it!