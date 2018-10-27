Serie A Round 10 Preview: Champions League credentials put to the test

The first game of the weekend sees Atalanta take on Parma have won only one of their last five Serie A games against the visitors (D1 L3), conceding an average of two goals per game in the process.

Parma themselves are unpredictable on the road and have alternated between a win and a loss in their four away matches so far this campaign, winning the last one.

Empoli’s last top-flight win against Juventus came back in April 1999 (1-0 at the Castellani) – since then the Bianconeri have won 12 times, drawing twice.

Juventus have scored the most goals in the opening 30 minutes of play (7), whilst Empoli have conceded the most in the opening 15 minutes (4). Maybe Jose Mourinho wasn’t aware of this.

The other Turin side Torino are one of only two sides that have taken more points away from home than at home so far in this campaign (along with Atalanta).

Opponents Fiorentina have contrasting fortunes and have the biggest difference between points won at home (13) compared to away (just one).

Many would back the home side in this match-up but Sassuolo haven’t scored a single goal in their last three games on home soil against Bologna, losing all three games.

Despite this the visitors are the only side yet to score a goal away from home in the competition (510 minutes of action without an away goal).

Cagliari have won just four of their 24 league games against Chievo in Serie A, and only one of the last 12 (D3 L8).

Bottom side Chievo have conceded 13 goals so far away from home – more than any other side in the competition this season. Maybe this could be the weekend for a change in fortunes against their old coach Rolando Maran.

Surprise-package Genoa have found the net in each of their last 10 Serie A games – their longest run since October 2010.

Leaky Udinese have conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 12 away matches, winning only two of those games during this period.

Surprisingly SPAL and Frosinone will meet for the first time in the top tier of Italian football.

SPAL got back to winning ways last weekend ending a run of four consecutive defeats in which they had conceded 2+ goals in each game.

Frosinone’s Marco Sportiello (41) has made more saves than any other goalkeeper so far this season. Will he be busy again this weekend?

Four of the last six meetings at the San Siro between AC Milan and Sampdoria have ended with a 1-0 score line (two wins apiece).

The hosts have conceded goals in each of their last 14 league fixtures – the last time the Rossoneri went without a clean sheet for 15 Serie A games in a row came back in December 1946. A clean sheet would be just what the home side need.

After a series of five away losses in a row, Sampdoria are becoming more of a test on the road have taken seven points from their last three outside of Genoa without conceding a single goal.

In arguably the game of the weekend Napoli have found the back of the net in each of their last four Serie A games against Roma (six goals in total), having failed to score in each of their three matches against them prior to this run.

The away side’s form is still inconsistent and they have won just 14 points so far this season – their worst start to a campaign since 2012/13, when they went on to finish sixth.

Close to the top of the bill takes us to the capital where Lazio are one of only three teams yet to share a draw in Serie A this season (W6 L3) – this is only the third time Lazio have either won or lost each of their opening nine league games of the season (it also had happened in 2012/13 and 2015/16).

Opponents and fellow Champions League chasing Inter have scored seven goals in the final 15 minutes of matches so far this season – a league-high.

The key man for the visitors has arguably been Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic who has had more touches than any other Serie A player so far this season (831 – at least 53 more than any other).