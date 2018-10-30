Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

A moment of magic from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a crucial 2-1 win at Empoli, as the Bianconeri went six points clear at the top of Serie A.
Napoli and Roma drew 1-1 at the Stadio San Paolo, whilst Inter demolished Lazio and climbed up to second in the Serie A table.
There was a vital victory for Frosinone at the bottom of the table, whilst Atalanta beat Parma 3-0.
Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 formation deployed.
Samir Handanovic – Inter
A couple of crucial saves as the Nerazzurri comfortably beat Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
Gianluca Mancini – Atalanta
A goal, an assist, and efficient defensive work.
German Pezzella – Fiorentina (2 Team of the Week appearances)
Simply insuperable at the back. Rock solid performance for the Viola captain.
Ola Aina – Torino (2 apps)
He essentially scored Torino’s only goal, and was an absolute machine on the left flank for the whole game.
Suso – AC Milan (2 apps)
An assist and the winning goal. Can it get any better?
Raman Chibsah – Frosinone
Dominated in midfield against SPAL, and scored the opener for Frosinone.
Lucas Castro – Cagliari (2 apps)
A wonder goal, as well as the usual quality and hard work all round.
Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (2 apps)
An assist and a super goal to give Udinese a point at Genoa.
Camillo Ciano – Frosinone
The heartbeat of Frosinone’s attack, scoring a goal and serving an assist.
Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (3 apps)
A vital brace for Juventus in a difficult evening, with the second goal being a stunner. What you’d expect from him.
Mauro Icardi – Inter (4 apps)
A true No.9. He scored another brace, contributing to a big victory for his team.