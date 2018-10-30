Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

A moment of magic from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a crucial 2-1 win at Empoli, as the Bianconeri went six points clear at the top of Serie A.

Napoli and Roma drew 1-1 at the Stadio San Paolo, whilst Inter demolished Lazio and climbed up to second in the Serie A table.

There was a vital victory for Frosinone at the bottom of the table, whilst Atalanta beat Parma 3-0.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Samir Handanovic – Inter

A couple of crucial saves as the Nerazzurri comfortably beat Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gianluca Mancini – Atalanta

A goal, an assist, and efficient defensive work.

German Pezzella – Fiorentina (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Simply insuperable at the back. Rock solid performance for the Viola captain.

Ola Aina – Torino (2 apps)

He essentially scored Torino’s only goal, and was an absolute machine on the left flank for the whole game.

Suso – AC Milan (2 apps)

An assist and the winning goal. Can it get any better?

Raman Chibsah – Frosinone

Dominated in midfield against SPAL, and scored the opener for Frosinone.

Lucas Castro – Cagliari (2 apps)

A wonder goal, as well as the usual quality and hard work all round.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (2 apps)

An assist and a super goal to give Udinese a point at Genoa.

Camillo Ciano – Frosinone

The heartbeat of Frosinone’s attack, scoring a goal and serving an assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (3 apps)

A vital brace for Juventus in a difficult evening, with the second goal being a stunner. What you’d expect from him.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (4 apps)

A true No.9. He scored another brace, contributing to a big victory for his team.