Serie A Team of the Week | Round 9

Mauro Icardi’s late winner gave Inter the victory in the derby over AC Milan, as Napoli also got a big win, with Genoa stopping Juventus, and SPAL winning at the Olimpico.

Roma lost at home, as rivals Lazio got a crucial away win at Parma. Atalanta demolished Chievo thanks to Josip Ilicic, with Cagliari, Torino, Empoli, Bologna, Fiorentina and Frosinone all drawing.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari (2 Team of the Week appearances)

At least three crucial saves to deny Federico Chiesa. Nothing he could do on Jordan Veretous’s penalty.

Joao Cancelo – Juventus (3 apps)

At times he is like a reincarnation of Ronaldinho. Unbelievable technique throughout, his shot leads to Juve’s opener.

Francesco Vicari – SPAL

A perfect match to annihilate Edin Dzeko.

Stefan de Vrij – Inter

Has anyone seen Gonzalo Higuain?

Manuel Lazzari – SPAL (2 apps)

A constant threat up and down on the right flank, winning the decisive penalty.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli

His first Napoli goal is a real gem.

Daniel Bessa – Genoa

A goal dedicated to his mother who beat cancer, and a goal that means stopping Juventus at the Stadium.

Iago Falque – Torino

He’s back: first goal of the season for Iago, coupled by an assist too.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

Simply unstoppable. A hat-trick, with two beautiful goals.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (3 apps)

The usual Maurito. Always there to score when he has to.

Daniel Ciofani – Frosinone

Two goals weren’t enough to get the win, but he was finally on the scoresheet.