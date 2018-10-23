Skriniar: Inter would settle for point at Barcelona

If Inter can leave the Camp Nou after Wednesday night’s Champions League clash againt Barcelona with a point to show for their efforts, it will be a worthwhile trip for Milan Skriniar.

Both sides go into the game on maximum points from their games so far, with each winning their first two games against Tottenham Hotspur and PV.

Barcelona may be without the services of the injured Lionel Messi but reclaimed top spot in LaLiga Santander over the weekend with a win over Sevilla, while the Beneamata come in high on confidence following a last minute derby win over AC Milan.

“It is going to be a great challenge for us because both teams have played well this season and come into the game with six points. I would be happy to come home from Barcelona with a point,” he told Slovakian news agency SITA.

“I do think that we will go there and get a good result and I’m certainly not saying that I don’t think we can go there and win too but I would be happy to leave with one point.”

Inter have came from behind in both their opening two Champions League games to win each by a score of 2-1.