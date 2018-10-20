SPAL stun Roma for historic win

An Andrea Petagna penalty kick fired SPAL to their first win away to Roma in 53 years, as his first half strike set them on their way to a surprise 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

That occasion in September 1965 was the only time in 16 previous trips to face the Giallorossi in the Eternal City that SPAL had scored more than one goal, also winning 2-0 that day.

A Kevin Bonifazi goal after the interval repeated that result and ensured that Roma’s four-game winning run came skidding to a halt, as did their five-game unbeaten run in fixtures against the Ferrara outfit.

It was the home side who enjoyed the brighter start and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was twice called into action in the opening 10 minutes, firstly to keep out Stephan El Shaarawy and then to deny Edin Dzeko.

Ten minutes later, the Torino loanee showed off his all round reflexes when he kept out the Bosnian, this time using his feet to make the stop, with the visitors firmly camped in, awaiting their opportunity to strike.

Alessandro Florenzi was a lively presence on the right flank, getting forward to cause problems but it was the Lupi’s other full-back who was caught out defensively on 37 minutes, bringing down Manuel Lazzari inside the area.

Keeping his cool from the spot, former Atalanta man Andrea Petagna calmly tucked away the kick, sending Robin Olsen the wrong way in the process to give his side a half-time lead.

After Dzeko went close once more after the break, the away team doubled their lead as Roma conceded from a set-piece for the first time this season when a corner from the left was met by his front post header.

It should have been three shortly afterwards only for Olsen to pull off a fine recovery save to deny a bullet from Petagna, before Roma hit the woodwork for a frustrating sixth time of the season when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s drive was tipped onto the crossbar.

SPAL did make things a lot more difficult for themselves than it should have been with 15 minutes remaining when Milinkovic-Savic blotted his copybook with a bizarre red card.

Upon being booked by the referee for timewasting, he reacted by throwing a second ball away that was on the field and was incredibly met with his second booking, although he and his teammates weren’t made to pay for it as the 10 men saw it through for the victory.

PROGRESS WILL PLEASE TORINO

Both Milinkovic-Savic (prior to his dismissal) and Bonifazi played vital parts in helping the Spallini to three points at the Stadio Olimpico, a result and performances which will have been much welcomed at Torino, who both men are on loan from.

A MOMENT OF MADNESS

Milinkovic-Savic, whose brother is of course a hero on the opposite side of the capital, deserves praise for his goalkeeping, but his red card was a ridiculous moment that appeared very harsh on him.