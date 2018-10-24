Spalletti: Inter gave Barcelona too much of the field

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti wasn’t pleased with the initial attitude shown by his players, while ultimately conceding Barcelona were the better side on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana cruised to a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba, as the Nerazzurri were ultimately no match for the home side despite the absence of Lionel Messi.

Spalletti believes his players were too hesitant to start the match, and that spurred Barcelona to put them under pressure and into mistakes.

“We took the field a bit hesitant and gave them too much of the field,” he told Rai Sport after the match. “They attacked us as they saw we lacked some pace and that made things more difficult.

“Things were further complicated by our injuries and our limited options in midfield due to the UEFA regulations. Then I made some decisions and [Radja] Nainggolan got hurt, so we couldn’t deal with things as well.

“They made us run and lose our energy, so we lost our focus and played far from the goal. We could have done with some more luck but they were stronger than us.”

Rafinha came back to score against the side he played for during the second half of last season, and Spalletti had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old.

“I was happy to see Rafinha play,” he added. “He played a great match. [Ousmane] Dembele gives you more width, while Rafinha helped Barcelona keep possession.

“He is a great player.”

Inter now sit second in Group B on six points, five ahead of PSV and Tottenham, who played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.