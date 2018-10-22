Spalletti: Inter have grown mentally

After a last-gasp winner from Mauro Icardi, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was delighted with his side’s mental fortitude and the way they played against AC Milan.

Both sides had first half goals ruled out for offside, in a match void of clear cut chances but the Nerazzurri captain got on the end of a Matias Vecino cross to give Inter all three points.

“I think we have grown mentally,” Spalletti told the press. “But in these types of games, you have to do well before to get to the final minutes.

“It becomes more and more important to manage the games well. I saw a lot of technique and talent, particularly the cross from Vecino and Icardi’s goal.

“If you try things, then sooner or later you make your own luck. Attitude matter, and the help of the fans as well.

“We have to make less mistakes on easy balls, and make better decisions.

“When Gattuso says his team has better qualities, he isn’t wrong, but you need to use those qualities well. In any case, they made less mistakes than us.”