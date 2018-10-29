Spalletti: Inter have improved in every aspect

Luciano Spalletti believes that Inter’s 3-0 win away to Lazio demonstrated the improvement his team has made since last season.

The Nerazzurri recorded their sixth win in a row for the first time since January 2017 as they leapfrogged Napoli into second place on goal difference, with Mauro Icardi scoring twice either side of a Marcelo Brozovic screamer.

“We have an important squad, compared to last year we’ve obviously improved,” Spalletti said in the post-match press conference.

“The important thing is that everyone stays motivated and convinced of being able to make a contribution. If we continue like this it’s clear that it’ll then become visible that we’ve grown in every aspect: quality, personality, without being presumptuous.

“It’s not about being an anti-this or an anti-that, it’s about being a strong team. With this form we can win against anyone. But if we don’t keep up this level, we become the anti-ourselves and we can lose against anyone.”

Joao Mario was a surprise inclusion in the Inter line-up, having not featured at all this season before the game in Rome.

“You need to evaluate fatigue and the pressure of all these trips,” said Spalletti. “Some players must take a breather. I’m not friends with players only if I give them a starting shirt; either we’re always friends or it’s better not to be.

“Everyone was shocked by Joao Mario playing from the first minute. It’s my fault he hasn’t played before now, because he deserved to earlier.

“Tonight he played his game at the level that he should and he gave us a hand in keeping possession. It’s nothing strange, tomorrow he’ll go back to work. There’s nothing to celebrate.”