Spalletti: Inter win would be worth more than three points

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti isn’t shying away from the importance of Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina, stating it’s worth more than the usual three points.

The Nerazzurri play host to AC Milan with both teams on a good run of form. Inter have won six straight in all competitions, while the Rossoneri are undefeated in their last nine competitive matches.

Spalletti made it clear he’s aiming for victory on Sunday, as Inter haven’t given thought to anything else.

“I’m not afraid of anything,” he told the assembled press at his pre-match press conference. “We aren’t afraid.

“I will never stop asking for great things from my players as it’s key we are demanding of ourselves. We will play openly as the goal is to win. When you are convinced of what you are doing, you can’t fear anything.

“A win tomorrow would be worth more than the usual three points given what it would produce in the mind of our players.

“We haven’t thought about Barcelona or the league in the past couple of days. Our thoughts have only been on the derby, which is a league of its own.”

Spalletti had words of praise for his opposite number Gennaro Gattuso, as Milan look to have turned the corner after a slow start to the campaign.

“He’s one of those good coaches like De Zerbi, Simone Inzaghi, Di Francesco, Martusciello and Giampaolo,” he added.

“Milan play well. They have concepts similar to us, like starting the play from deep and always looking for their striker.”